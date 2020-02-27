The Tyler family is growing! Steven Tyler’s daughter Chelsea Tyler welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jon Foster, making the Aerosmith singer a grandfather for the fifth time.

“VINCENT FRANK FOSTER,” the actor, 35, captioned a photo of the newborn on Instagram on Thursday, February 27. “2/21/20.”

Chelsea, 30, shared another shot of their baby via her own account. “Welcome to the world Vincent Frank Foster,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. “2•21•20.”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2015, announced the pregnancy in September 2019. They posted a series of photos at the time in which Foster held a sign over the singer’s belly that read, “Coming Feb 2020!”

Steven, 71, shares Chelsea as well as son Taj, 29, with ex-wife Teresa Barrick. He is also the father of daughters Liv, 42, with ex Bebe Buell and Mia, 41, with ex-wife Cyrinda Foxe.

Chelsea documented her pregnancy on Instagram, noting that she surpassed her due date earlier this month. “February 8, 2020,” she explained. “Today is our due date (and a full super moon!) I must say I’ve truly loved every step of this amazing journey but boy am I ready to meet you now. Come on lil one. Let’s do this!”

The musician reflected on the magnitude of her impending arrival in September 2019. “Can’t believe my body can do this. Can’t believe how proud I am to be a woman. Can’t believe I ever spent a moment doubting a single inch of myself,” she raved at the time. “Life is such a gift. Our bodies are miracles and should be celebrated. All shapes, sizes and colors. So grateful for the perspective this experience is giving me.”

Baby Vincent has famous connections on the other side of his family too. Foster’s brother, Ben Foster, and his wife, Laura Prepon, announced the birth of their second child on Wednesday, February 26. “Welcoming home our new bundle of love,” the actress, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of the baby. “Overwhelmed with gratitude.”

The Hell or High Water star, 39, and the Orange Is the New Black alum welcomed daughter Ella in August 2017 and wed in June 2018.