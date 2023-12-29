T.I. and his family never pass up an opportunity to get dressed to the nines.

T.I., 43 — whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr. — was joined by wife Tiny Harris and their daughter Heiress, 7, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Trap Muzik on Thursday, December 28.

For the evening, T.I. donned a yellow velvet suit and black bowtie while Tiny, 48 — whose real name is Tameka Dianne Cottle-Harris — looked glamorous in a strapless black dress featuring a corset top and ruffled train. Heiress, meanwhile, rocked a black dress featuring fuzzy sleeves and pearl buttons.

During the celebration, T.I. and Heiress got on stage and performed together while Tiny cheered them on from the front row.

T.I. welcomed his daughter to the stage while she sang the hook of his song “Live Your Life.” He also rapped hits including “Let’s Get Away” and “Never Scared.”

After the event, Tiny took to Instagram to share moments from the show. In one video, she sang along with her husband while he rapped to the audience.

“Proud of Big Daddy @tip doing his thing with the Symphony & my Lilmama @heiressdharris did her big one,” she captioned the post. “#DaddyNDaughterDuo #LiveYoulife 🙏😻💘.”

She also shared a video of her and Heiress getting ready for the show and posing together.

Tiny and T.I. tied the knot in 2010 after dating for nearly decade and welcomed two other children together, sons King, 18, and Major, 18.

T.I. is also the father of sons Messiah, 23, and Domani, 22, whom he shares with ex Lashon Dixon, as well as daughter Deyjah, 22, whom he welcomed with singer Ms. Niko.

Tiny, meanwhile, previously welcomed daughter Zonnique, now 27, in 1996 with ex Zonnie Pullin.

The family previously starred on a reality show titled T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle from 2011 until 2017.

The following year, they created the spinoff series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which premiered in 2018 and aired until 2021.

The show highlighted the family’s highs and lows through the years, including the rapper’s journey following his 12-month prison sentence for violating his probation on drug charges and his children’s life achievements, such as graduations, engagements and more.