



Following T.I.‘s controversial comments about accompanying his daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist every year to check her virginity status, she subtly reacted on social media.

The 18-year-old “liked” tweets bashing the rapper’s statements. “This is disgusting, possessive and controlling. Whew,” one read. The other said, “That is just beyond possessive.”

As for Deyjah, she tweeted, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” with a sad emoji, seemingly responding to the supportive messages she’s received.

T.I. described his birthday tradition for his daughter — a Post-It note reading, “Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.” — on the Tuesday episode of the “Ladies Like Us” podcast, and hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Mohan have since deleted the episode.

“To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of ‘Ladies Like Us,’ we want to apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic,” they wrote in a joint statement, referencing their laughter. “We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment. The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish. There was absolutely no ill intent towards any party involved & feel deeply awful about the entire incident. We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way. We know an apology doesn’t make this go away but we welcome the discussion — that’s what our podcast is about.”

The “Whatever You Like” rapper admitted on the podcast that he isn’t as concerned with his 15-year-old son King’s sexual activity. “I definitely feel different about a boy than about a girl,” the Georgia native said. “That’s just the God’s honest truth. I don’t think there’s any father out there who’ll tell you any different.”

On top of convincing Deyjah to sign the forms that allow the gynecologist to share confidential information with him, the former reality star has been told his daughter’s hymen can be broken by “bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.” T.I. told the doctor, “Look, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”

The actor shares Deyjah with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, as well as King, Major, 11, and Heiress, 3. He previously welcomed Messiah, 19, and Damoni, 18, with his ex Lashon Dixon.