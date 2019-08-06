



Hands full! Tamron Hall welcomed her son in April and is having a hard time balancing parenthood with her career.

“There is no balance,” the Tamron Hall star, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Monday, August 5, of raising Moses and hosting her show. “I’m doing the best I can [and] I have help. My mother’s there with my son, and I also have a nanny who’s helping me. I couldn’t do this by myself. … I’m trying and it’s been beautiful three months.”

The journalist added, “I probably would not have planned it like this, but clearly the universe had something else in mind. … I’ve learned from my family and my friends and other women [that] cracking under pressure is OK. Going in the corner and crying is OK, just don’t cry too long, dust yourself off, put your white jacket on, and try to do the best you can!”

Hall announced in April that she gave birth to her baby boy with her husband, Steven Greener. “Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” the former Today host captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

This exciting news came one month after the former NBC personality debuted her baby bump while dancing to the song “Baby Shark.” The Texas native wrote, “When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)! I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today, I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited.”

She and Greener, who works in music management, married in 2018, a source previously told Us Weekly.

Tamron Hall will premiere on Monday, September 9.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

