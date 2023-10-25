Tara Lipinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, became parents with the arrival of their first baby via surrogate.

“I dreamt about this for so long,” Lipinski, 41, told People after daughter Georgie’s birth, adding that the adjustment to having a newborn is “the best tired I’ve ever been.”

Lipinski noted that she felt “so much relief” when Georgie was born, gushing that her baby girl is “so calm and peaceful.”

The Olympian announced their pregnancy news via Instagram earlier this month. “We decided after our immune testing results to take one of our own biological, genetic embryos and give it to a surrogate. Our bun, her oven,” she wrote at the time. “We matched with a heaven sent surrogate Mikayla, and we received a positive pregnancy test.”

Two months earlier, Lipinski revealed that she and Kapostasy had been trying to conceive for five years.

“My husband and I have seemingly hit every roadblock imaginable from the moment we began this process in 2018 and since then I have been under anesthesia 24 times, have had 4 miscarriages, 4 D&C’s, 6 failed IVF transfers, 8 retrievals and a diagnosis of endometriosis that led me to 2 major surgeries,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “It has been an excruciatingly painful journey that has been filled with loss & dealing with the grief that comes along with that. We are lucky to have the ability to make our embryos but pregnancy is another story.”

Lipinski and Kapostasy launched a podcast at the time titled “Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting” to delve into their IVF journey, their pregnancy losses and the struggles of infertility.

“Infertility can be one of the loneliest clubs to be a part of and my hope is by telling my story maybe we can help other couples going through similar journeys not feel so alone,” she concluded. “[I’m] glad I have you guys along for the ride now.”

During a September episode of the podcast, Lipinski got emotional while discussing how her first miscarriage was “heartbreaking” but her fourth one “broke” her.

“All my money had been on this one, and it just was gone, and there was, like, nothing I could do about,” she recalled through tears. “My body just, like, didn’t want to do this. I just wanted it so, so badly. … This one was hard. [I] just thought it was the one.”

Lipinski and Kapostasy, a sports producer, met at the 2015 Sports Emmys when she presented him with an award. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in June 2017.

As for her athletic career, Lipinski won an Olympic gold medal for figure skating in 1998. Since retiring from the sport in 2002, she has transitioned into working as a commentator.