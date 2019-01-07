Tarek El Moussa Is ‘Exhausted’ on Daddy Duty While Ex Christina Honeymoons

Tarek El Moussa needs a long nap. The Flip or Flop cohost, 37, has been running from one activity to the next while his ex-wife, Christina El Moussa, honeymoons in Bora Bora with Ant Anstead.

The HGTV personality, who shares daughter, Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with Christina, Instagrammed a photo of himself with the kids posing in front of a Christmas tree on Sunday, January 6.

“Okay….dad is exhausted but daddy duty called so we went to ‘Winter Wonderland,’” Tarek wrote. “As all parents know, and future parents will learn…the kids are the boss😂😂😂.”

The real estate investor also kept his little ones busy all weekend with play dates and a trip to an amusement park. On Sunday, Tarek took to his Instagram Story to share a snap of Brayden sleeping on the floor of their home.

Tarek and Christina, 35, announced in December 2016 that they were ending their marriage after seven years. The former couple remain committed to coparenting peacefully and continue to film Flip or Flop.

Christina and Anstead, 39, began dating in October 2017 and wed in a secret ceremony on December 22. In June, the California native gushed that the British host is “very grounded” and connect on every level. “We like to go for bike rides, we love hanging out at the beach, having dinners,” told Us Weekly at the time. “We do weekly dad night and we just make sure that we have really great conversations and it’s all good.”

Anstead has been sharing photos from French Polynesia, including one in which they are seen making out during a beach sunset.

A source told Us that Tarek “is happy” for his former spouse and “still cares about her deeply.”

