Love is definitely in the air! Christina El Moussa and her new husband, Ant Anstead, are enjoying their first days of married life with a romantic honeymoon in tropical Bora Bora.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, and her British TV host spouse, 39, shared videos and photos on Friday, January 4, from their tropical getaway on the island in French Polynesia.

They are staying in an overwater bungalow at a luxury resort and El Moussa shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing her screaming in excitement as she jumped off the edge of their private swimming pool into the crystal-clear blue water of the Pacific. “Bucket list,” she captioned the clip.

She also posted a photo of the couple kissing by the shore as the sun set over a mountain in the distance. “Magic hour,” the HGTV host captioned the pic.

The couple, who began dating in October 2017, tied the knot at their California home on December 22, in front of friends and family including El Moussa’s two kids — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — with ex-husband and costar Tarek El Moussa.

The home improvement guru spoke about her then-boyfriend to Us Weekly in June 2018, saying the For the Love of Cars host is “an amazing guy.”

“This is by far the happiest I’ve been in a while. I’m really excited about the future,” she said. “I’m in a great relationship, my kids are doing well. Everything’s going really good.”