Father’s Day came early this year! Tarek El Moussa’s 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, sent the reality star a touching message on Friday, June 11.

“Blessed with the sweetest girl in the world,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Swipe to see the text that I got from Tay at 7 a.m. this morning. Made my day. … No better feeling in the world than waking up to some extra love from your babies — saving this one forever!!!”

The preteen wrote, “I love you dad you’re the best in the world I hope you have an amazing day at work and just so you know I’m proud of you in any moment we’re together and smile hope you have an amazing day you’re an amazing dad.”

After Taylor told El Moussa to say hi to his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, she went on to write that the Flip or Flop alum was “still handsome” with his beard.

“I wanted you to know that all the things you provide are cherished and amazing your work is amazing and it seems very hard so I hope in the future we can have a lot of fun working together,” she concluded. “I’m very happy I got to spend my life with you I love you so much.”

In her sign-off, Taylor called herself El Moussa’s “favorite child.” (He and ex-wife Christina Haack are also the parents of son Brayden, 5.)

“My loves,” Young, 33, commented on the social media upload, while The Hills: New Beginnings‘ Ashley Slack gushed, “Are you kidding me! This is the sweetest thing ever.”

In March 2020, El Moussa exclusively told Us Weekly about his close bond with Taylor, calling her his “rock” during his divorce four years prior.

“She was my best friend through it,” the Flip Your Life author said at the time. “Obviously, it was a really hard time. I cried every day. She would just hold me and hug me, and she reminded me everything was going to be OK. And she was right, everything’s OK. Here we are.”

El Moussa “never would have made it through” the split without his daughter, he wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “She was my rock, my best friend and my biggest supporter! Tay, Daddy loves you so much.”