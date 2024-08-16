Taylor Swift’s bestie Abigail Anderson Berard is officially a mom.

Anderson Berard, 34, and her husband Charles Berard welcomed their son Bennett into the world “a few weeks earlier than expected,” according to a post Anderson Berard shared via her Instagram.

In the accompanying black-and-white photo, the newborn’s tiny hand is clenched around Anderson Berard’s finger.

“Our hearts are exploding with love,” Anderson Berard wrote. “Welcome to the world Bennett, it’s entirely yours. 💙”

Though Swift herself has yet to comment on Anderson Berard’s post a few famous faces have already popped into the comments.

“Welcome Bennett!!!!” Gigi Hadid wrote. “Good job mama:)💞”

“Sending so much love & congratulations ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” Lily Aldridge added.

Multiple fans also quoted Swift’s song “Never Grow Up,” whose lyrics start with an apt description of the photo.

“You’re little hand’s wrapped around my finger, and it’s so quiet in the world tonight,” the song begins.

The news comes just over three weeks after Anderson Berard announced her pregnancy, sharing a photo of herself and her baby bump via Instagram on July 24.

“I’m having his babyyyy… 💙,” she captioned the post, referencing Swift’s song “But Daddy I Love Him” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Naturally, Swift jumped into the comments, writing, “When the internet says ‘MOTHER,’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean.”

The comment alone has amassed over 100,000 likes.

Swift opened up about her friendship with Anderson Berard in a 2009 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“I have a lot of friends who do what I do. Either they’re actresses or singers or things like that. But my best friend, Abigail, we met when I was 15,” she said. “First day of school freshman year we sat next to each other in English.”

Anderson Berared, fittingly, inspired her song “Fifteen.”

“You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they’re so cool / We’ll be out of here as soon as we can,” the song goes.

Anderson Berard talked about their high school friendship in a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We were the ones in the back of the class saying negative things about Romeo and Juliet because we were so bitter toward that emotion at the time,” she recalled, in a possible nod to the lyrics of Swift’s “Love Story.”

“We just really connected and ever since then we have been inseparable,” she added.