Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is ensuring her fans don’t go hungry.

Scott, 72, was filmed walking around with a plate of chicken tenders and handing them out to fans during Swift’s Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

One lucky fan who got a little snack was Stephanie Niemiec. Niemiec shared footage of Scott’s sweet gesture via TikTok on Saturday.

“Thank you for the chicken,” Niemiec said in the video as she took a bite. “The chicken is fresh!”

“Scott handing out chicken tenders during ‘Style’ somehow makes sense,” the Swiftie wrote over her video.

Niemiec also tagged Swift, 34, in the caption of her TikTok video, writing: “Tell your dad I said thank you, it was just what I needed 🙏.”

No word yet whether Scott served up the tenders with a side of “seemingly ranch” after his daughter’s meal at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 launched a viral meme. A popular Swiftie fan account, @tswifterastour, posted a photo via X of the pop star in a suite at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Next to her, the account enthusiastically noted, was a plate with “a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

Saturday marked the third night of Swift’s ongoing Wembley residency, and her fifth overall performance at the venue after three sold-out shows in June. Swift kicked off her second stint at Wembley on Thursday, August 15, by bringing out her good friend Ed Sheeran for a duet.

The pop stars performed the songs “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game,” as well as Sheeran’s solo hit, “Thinking Out Loud.”

After the duo shared a hug, Swift introduced Sheeran, 33, as like a “second brother” to her. “We toured together on the Red tour,” she told the crowd. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard. And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

Swift is set to play two more nights at Wembley on Monday, August 19, and Tuesday, August 20.