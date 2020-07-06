Asking for prayers. Teddi Mellencamp shared her 4-month-old daughter Dove’s recent diagnosis ahead of neurosurgery.

“Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the ‘public eye,’ isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, captioned a Monday, July 6, Instagram photo of her little one. “I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all. Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month.”

The Bravo personality went on to write that she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are “so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her.”

While the reality star originally thought her baby girl had torticollis, which is when neck muscles contract and cause the head to twist to the side, “a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis.” Mellencamp wrote, “[It’s] a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis, [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

Dove’s recovery will include one week in the hospital and two at home, and the neurosurgery has “a very high success rate,” John Mellencamp’s daughter explained. “Although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be OK. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support.”

RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna commented on the social media upload with heart emojis.

Us Weekly broke the news in February that the Indiana native had given birth to her third child. She and Arroyave, 43, also share daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. The Skyline Security Management CEO welcomed daughter Isabella, 11, in a previous relationship.