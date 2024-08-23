‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Buys Tesla Cybertruck for Daughter Sophia’s 1st Car

Farrah Abraham is spoiling daughter Sophia Abraham before she earns her driver’s license.

In a new social media post, the Teen Mom alum announced she was gifting her only child a new Tesla Cybertruck as she continues driver’s ed in Texas.

“@Sophialabraham just got her 1st car!” Farrah, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 23. “We can’t wait for delivery @TeslaMotors.”

According to the reality star, Sophia, 15, was deciding between the “Rolls Electra or Cyber Beast Foundation.” She chose the latter, which has an estimated price tag of $123,000.

The purchase comes after Farrah began teaching her daughter how to drive in July. The former 16 and Pregnant star documented her role as a driver’s ed instructor in a variety of Instagram videos.

“I’m sure she can do this. This is what 15 and learning driver’s ed looks like,” Farrah said as Sophia’s legs struggled to reach the pedals. “Do I think my daughter is ready for parent-taught drivers? Yes. Thank god for Doordash, Instacart, all the apps that make it possible to get stuff dropped off so I don’t always have to drive. Thank you apps.”

While Farrah may appreciate an extra driver in her life, Sophia is more focused on future road trips and accomplishing a very specific kind of errand when she’s able to get her license at 16.

“[I want to go to] Petco to get mice for my snakes,” she said before getting behind the wheel for another lesson.

Fans met Farrah in 2009 when she documented her road to parenthood on 16 and Pregnant. Viewers learned Sophia’s father died in a car accident two months before her birth. In 2018, Farrah left the Teen Mom franchise to pursue other opportunities.

Farrah isn’t the only Teen Mom star to have a kid learning how to drive. In the Thursday, August 22, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Gary Shirley and Amber Portwood revealed their daughter, Leah, obtained her driver’s permit.

As for Maci Bookout, she let cameras roll as her son, Bentley, got behind the wheel to practice driving.

“Bentley is learning how to drive,” Maci, 33, said in a June episode. “You really have to have faith and trust that you’ve done a good job as a parent, but they have to learn to trust themselves, and make decisions on their own, but it’s absolutely terrifying.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.