Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania is officially college-bound!

Milania, 18, celebrated her high school graduation via Instagram on Tuesday, June 25.

“Bye high school🎓,” Milania, who 52-year-old Teresa shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, wrote while sharing photos from the celebration.

In the photos, Milania wore a white dress with matching heels and her emerald graduation gown and mortarboard. She also held a coordinating diploma cover and a bouquet of white roses with a ribbon that read, “Congratulations, we love you.”

Teresa, for her part, celebrated the occasion in the Instagram comments, replying, “🤍💚🤍.”

Milania is the second youngest daughter of Teresa and Joe, who divorced in 2020. The exes also share daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 20, and Audriana, 14. Both Gia and Gabriella have already graduated from high school and started college. Milania is planning to attend the University of Tampa in the fall.

“Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you,” Teresa wrote via Instagram in May. “I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud ❤️.”

At the time, Milania noted in the Instagram comments that she was “so grateful” for her mother and would “miss [her]” when school starts in August.

Teresa is a proud mom to her four daughters, often trying to be a cool parent.

“My parents were off the boat, very Italian, very strict,” Teresa exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “I wanted to go to FIT and my dad wouldn’t let me … I didn’t want to be like that with [my kids].”

She added, “I never went away to college, so I wanted them to have that experience.”

Gia and Gabriella went to Rutgers University and the University of Michigan, respectively.

“The best advice that I’ve gotten from my mom during college and post-college is honestly to do everything that she has never done,” Gia told Us in November 2023. “She always said, ‘Make sure you girls travel [and] experience everything.’”

While Gia is pursuing a career in law after getting her undergraduate degree, Gabriella opted to study business.

“I’m taking an economics course [during my] first semester. I’m excited to learn about that because that’s what I’m planning on majoring in,” Gabriella told Joe, 52, via FaceTime during a May episode of RHONJ. “I could handle people’s money.”

Joe was deported from the United States in 2019 after his release from prison. He and Teresa both served sentences on fraud convictions.