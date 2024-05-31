Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania was all smiles while getting ready for her high school prom following her recent car accident.

The 18-year-old reposted a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 30. “BTS. COMING SOON,” read the caption, originally shared by beauty expert ​​Lucia Stephanina Casazza. “@MILANIA.GGIUDICE PROM LOOK DETAILS.”

Later that day, Milania sparkled in a clip posted by her sister Gia, which showed her posing in front of white balloons in a glittering off-the-shoulder gown. “Gorgeous sis takes senior prom,” Gia, 23, gushed.

The high school milestone came just weeks after Milania was involved in a car accident in New Jersey.

On May 17, Milania was driving her mother’s Mercedes when another vehicle collided with her car at an intersection.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Milania was traveling north when the driver of a Ford turned left onto the street after coming off a ramp. Milania claimed to the authorities that the other driver, a 71-year-old man, ran the stop sign and drove through the intersection.

The other driver, meanwhile, alleged “they stopped at the stop sign, looked and pulled out, but still somehow ended up crashing into Milania’s vehicle,” per the report. Police appeared to agree with Milania’s version of events, stating the accident was caused by the man’s “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way.”

The Giudice family’s lawyer James J. Leonard insisted in a statement that “Milania was not at fault,” noting, “We are thankful that nobody was injured. That is all that matters.”

Along with Milania and Gia, Teresa shares daughters Gabriella, 19, Milania and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Throughout Teresa’s time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, viewers have watched the girls grow up on camera.

While the car accident made headlines, Milania’s aunt Melissa Gorga wasn’t aware of what went down. During an interview with Extra’s Billy Bush on May 22, she appeared surprised to learn the news.

“I’m so happy she’s OK,” Gorga, 45, said before referring to her rocky relationship with Teresa. “Right now, no one is on talking terms with anyone because of the things that have happened.”

When Bush suggested that checking in on Milania could mend the family’s relationship, Gorga said that she didn’t feel it was her responsibility to do so. Tensions have been high between Melissa and her sister-in-law since season 13 of RHONJ, leading Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, to miss Teresa’s 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“For some reason, she’s never been happy for us,” Melissa continued while speaking to Extra. “She’s never wanted to support us. She called my husband … I know she’ll say, ‘They made my wedding about them.’ No, we didn’t,” “You made it about us by excluding us from every single thing … just do the right thing and keep the peace, right? Keep the peace.”