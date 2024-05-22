Melissa Gorga is glad Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania, is doing fine after her scary car accident — but their ongoing family drama is keeping her from reaching out.

“I’m so happy she’s OK,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, told Extra’s Billy Bush on Wednesday, May 22, who asked if she had reached out to the 18-year-old after the crash. “Right now, no one is on talking terms with anyone because of the things that have happened.”

On Friday, May 17, Milania was “involved in the crash” in New Jersey when her Mercedes-Benz convertible reportedly “collided with another car,” per TMZ. According to the outlet, “there was some disagreement on the scene about who was to blame for the wreck” but “nobody was hurt.”

When Bush noted that Gorga checking in on Milania could be the “start” of mending her family’s severed bond, the reality star explained that she didn’t feel like she should be the one to extend the olive branch, especially after her drama with Giudice over Melissa’s marriage to Joe Gorga, who is Giudice’s brother.

“For some reason, she’s never been happy for us,” she continued. “She’s never wanted to support us. She called my husband … I know she’ll say, ‘They made my wedding about them.’ No, we didn’t,” “You made it about us by excluding us from every single thing … just do the right thing and keep the peace, right? Keep the peace.”

Melissa explained that in addition to not scoring an invite to Giudice’s 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas, her sister-in-law also lost her trust when she allegedly bad-mouthed her.

“By calling my husband over to your house and [trying] to say that I’m some type of bad wife with your new fiancé you met a minute ago,” she recalled, “Well, I’m going to be married for 20 years in August with three children.”

Melissa and Giudice have not been on speaking terms since the drama kicked off in RHONJ season 13. Giudice and Ruelas attempted to meet with Joe to discuss the rumors about Melissa being unfaithful, but the disagreement between the siblings ultimately ended with Joe and Melissa not attending Giudice and Ruelas’ nuptials.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa, who has denied the infidelity claims, said on her “On Display” podcast in August 2022. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

The drama continued into filming for season 14 as Melissa and Giudice did not share the screen. Both Melissa and Giudice have been on the same page about not mending the tension.

“I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is and we need to accept it,” Melissa said during her podcast noting that there has been “almost zero” communication amongst the divided family. “I think finally everyone’s breathing, we’re actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now.”