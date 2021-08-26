Teyana Taylor Can’t Pick Up Kids for 6 Weeks After Breast Lump Surgery

Teyana Taylor revealed on Wednesday, August 25, that she recently underwent surgery in Miami to have breast lumps removed.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” the singer, 30, said of the “complicated” procedure during a We Got Love Teyana & Iman episode. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and [my husband], Iman [Shumpert].”

Since her biopsy results came back OK, the hardest part of the New York native’s recovery has been missing daughters Junie, 5, and Rue, 11 months. The reality star has been instructed not to pick them up for at least six weeks.

“When will I be able to hold my babies again?” she asked on the E! show. “It’s tough. I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much. I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them.”

Taylor called returning home to Atlanta her “No. 1 priority,” saying, “I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

She concluded, “I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women. It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”

The “We Got Love” singer married the professional basketball player in October 2016, nearly one year after they welcomed Junie. Rue arrived in September 2020, and Taylor birthed both of her baby girls in bathrooms.

“Now when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy … but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!” the dancer joked via Instagram after her youngest’s arrival.

Junie was a “wonderful surprise” in December 2015, with the actress telling her Instagram followers that she didn’t know she was in labor until she felt the infant’s head. “It took two ten count pushes with my fiancé playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands!” Taylor explained at the time.

We Got Love Teyana & Iman airs on E! Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.