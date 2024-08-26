Andi Dorfman and her husband, Blaine Hart, have revealed the gender of their unborn child.

Dorfman, 37, shared a compilation of video footage from the couple’s baby gender reveal party via social media on Sunday, August 25.

“Baby Hart is a __________ !!! 🩷💙” Dorfman teased in the Instagram caption as the clip showed her, Hart and various family members share their gender predictions.

Once the pair’s extended family — including the baby’s grandmother, grandfather, uncle, aunt and cousins — presented their guesses, Dorfman announced she was on “team girl,” while Hart said he was expecting “maybe, just maybe … a boy.”

It was then time for the big reveal where Dorfman and Hart, who tied the knot in Italy in May 2023, released pink smoke bombs on a beach to confirm that they’re expecting a baby girl.

Dorfman, who appeared on the tenth season of The Bachelorette which aired in 2014, announced on social media in August that she was pregnant with her and Hart’s first child.

“Future Mom + Dad!!!!” Dorfman captioned an August 4 Instagram snap that showed her and Hart holding sonogram photos. “To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year 🫶🏻.”

Prior to Dorfman’s pregnancy announcement, the loved-up couple were very open about their desire to have children. During a November 2022 Instagram Q&A, one fan asked them, “Do you want to have kids right away?” to which Hart replied that he and Dorfman wanted to become parents “yesterday.”

Four months after the Q&A, Dorfman revealed how the act of freezing her eggs prior to turning 30 helped to release the pressure of getting married and pregnant by a certain age. “I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs,” she told E! News in March 2023. “I’m actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight — even though I didn’t feel it at the time — I look back and I know that it kept me from settling.”

Dorfman had previously expressed that she wanted to be a wife and mother by the age of 30, but shared a sense of acceptance with life providing its own plans. “I do want kids, and I’m not in denial about age,” she told the outlet. “And I’ll be 36 hopefully by the time my first kid is even born, probably 37 honestly. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think, kept my standards high.”

Dorfman and Hart became Instagram official in December 2021, however they met 15 years prior while attending college.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2022.

In March 2023, Dorfman told Us Weekly that she knew Hart was The One. “I didn’t ever think he wasn’t The One,” she said at the time. “I don’t remember having that moment where I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is the man I’m gonna marry.’ We weren’t ever not together, and we never had a bad time and it just built up into what we have now.”