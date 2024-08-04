Andi Dorfman and her husband, Blaine Hart, are starting their family, with the former Bachelorette announcing that she is pregnant with the couple’s first baby.

“Future Mom + Dad!!!!” Dorfman, 37, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, August 4. She and Hart held sonogram photos and showed off her baby bump in the pic. “To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year 🫶🏻.”

Dorfman and Hart have been vocal about their desire to have children. During a November 2022 Instagram Q&A, a fan asked them, “Do you want to have kids right away?” to which Hart replied that they wanted to become parents “yesterday.”

Four months later, Dorfman revealed how freezing her eggs prior to turning 30 allowed her to shirk the pressure of getting married and pregnant by a certain age. “I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs,” she told E! News in March 2023. “I’m actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight — even though I didn’t feel it at the time — I look back and I know that it kept me from settling.”

Related: Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart’s Relationship Timeline More than five years after Andi Dorfman handed out roses on The Bachelorette, she accepted a proposal from Blaine Hart. The lawyer first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. After she (infamously) dumped Juan Pablo Galavis during the fantasy suite dates, Dorfman was named the season 10 Bachelorette. During her […]

Despite previously believing that she would become a wife and mother by 30, Dorfman expressed her gratitude for the way her plans changed. “I do want kids, and I’m not in denial about age,” she said. “And I’ll be 36 hopefully by the time my first kid is even born, probably 37 honestly. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think, kept my standards high.”

While Dorfman initially hoped to find lasting love through reality TV, it would be several years before she discovered her perfect match. She made her relationship with Hart Instagram official in December 2021 after keeping their romance under wraps for months. The pair started dating after reconnecting while on separate vacations in Italy, although they first met 15 years earlier when they were in college.

Dorfman and Hart announced their engagement in March 2022, and they tied the knot in Italy one year later in May 2023.

Two months before their wedding, Dorfman revealed how she knew Hart was right for her. “I didn’t ever think he wasn’t The One,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “I don’t remember having that moment where I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is the man I’m gonna marry.’ We weren’t ever not together, and we never had a bad time and it just built up into what we have now.”

Dorfman previously appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014 and went on to star on season 10 of The Bachelorette later that year. She got engaged to her final rose recipient, Josh Murray, but they split in January 2015.