Under the Italian sun! Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held in Sorrento on Wednesday, May 31.

The season 10 Bachelorette, 36, and the commercial real estate pro celebrated their love in front of family and friends, including Bachelor Nation‘s Amanda Stanton, Tayshia Adams, Nikki Ferrell and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Ahead of the festivities, Dorfman reflected on her and Hart’s origins as a couple while visiting Positano, which is where they reconnected after initially meeting nearly two decades ago. “Long story short, @blaineh86 and I met once at a college party. I was very into him but not the other way around hahaha,” the It’s Not Okay author wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 26. “We never talked again until 15 years later when Blaine was in Tuscany and Rome for a wedding and I was in Positano with a girlfriend of mine.”

The South Carolina native saw one of Dorfman’s Instagram Stories and asked to take her out for a drink while they were both in Italy. “We ended up hitting it off and he stayed an extra day to hang with us and that was the start of it!” the Georgia native recalled, sharing a photo from their 2021 date. “Second photo is a picture from our first dinner when I said ‘let’s take a pic just in case,’ and so glad I did because here we are two years later, and that ‘just in case’ turned into getting married on the same coast we re-met each other on!”

Hart popped the question in March 2022, proposing to Dorfman on the beach in Los Angeles. After the big moment, the duo drove home, where their families and closest friends were waiting to congratulate them on their happy news.

One month before getting engaged, Hart gushed about his connection with the Single State of Mind author. “We’ve said a lot of things — a lot of cliché phrases like, ‘Timing is everything,’ ‘When you know, you know,’” the CBRE senior vice president exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022. “I think we have a great chemistry, a good connection. She’s very smart, also very funny, keeps me laughing … The list is long, but the humor is at the top.”

Before her romance with Hart, Dorfman made her reality TV debut on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. After she dumped Juan Pablo Galavis, the Wake Forest University alum headlined season 10 of The Bachelorette, choosing Josh Murray over runner-up Nick Viall.

Less than one year into their engagement, Dorfman confirmed in February 2015 that she and Murray, 38, had called it quits. In her 2016 book, It’s Not Okay, the reality star accused the former baseball player of being emotionally abusive. (Murray denied the allegations at the time.)

