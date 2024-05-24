Bachelor alum Tenley Molzahn and her husband, Taylor Leopold, have welcomed their second child, a daughter.

“We have a beautiful and healthy baby girl in our arms! 🙌 More to come!!!” Molzahn, 39, wrote via Instagram alongside a reel featuring audio of the crying newborn.

The text overlaid on the reel read, “She’s here! Born May 23, 2024 at 9:48 p.m.”

Molzahn and Leopold announced in November that they were expecting their second baby, posting a photo of the two of them on the beach with their 3-year-old daughter, Rell.

“Surprise!!!! A second Leopold baby is on the way, due in May 2024!” Molzahnwrote. “Looks like I might have a birthday buddy! 🥰 We couldn’t be more excited 🥹 and so relieved to finally share this special news with all of you & include you the rest of the way! 🤍 Rell is beyond excited to be a big sister!”

Since Rell’s birth, Molzahn has been open about the challenges of parenting. One month after Rell was born, she discussed the medical issues she endured postpartum.

“I’ve had some mystery medical stuff going on,” she explained via her Instagram Story at the time. “Right after delivery, I had strange test results. We stayed one extra night at the hospital for me. I don’t have a diagnosis to share and I feel fine. … Plus I don’t want to worry or add worry if there’s no reason to. So many unknowns.”

She added that she and Rell were healthy and that she felt “great.”

In the years since, Molzahn appears to have embraced life as a mother, continuously posting photos of outings with Rell and Leopold. On Mother’s Day earlier this month, she posted a heartfelt message to her daughter, writing, “You made me mama. The greatest privilege of my life. You have unraveled me & rebuilt me into what I think is the best version of who God intended for me to be. And soon we will both have another new adventure ahead together as you become big sis, & I am rebuilt again learning to be a mother of 2. Thank you Taylor, for these precious gifts you’ve given me that make me ‘mama’.”

Molzahn joined Bachelor Nation in 2010, finishing as runner-up on Jake Pavelka’s season of the ABC dating series. She then appeared on both Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.

She and Leopold married in 2018. Molzahn exclusively told Us Weekly in 2016 of her then-boyfriend, “His smile is just contagious. He’s amazing, his heart is what got me. I had the best first date of my life with him, and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him.”