Bachelor alum Tenley Molzahn and husband Taylor Leopold are expecting their second baby.

“Surprise!!!! A second Leopold baby is on the way, due in May 2024! Looks like I might have a birthday buddy! 🥰” Molzahn, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 13.

In the post, Molzahn included a slideshow of sweet snaps of her family, which includes the pair’s first child, daughter Rell, whom they welcomed in September 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited 🥹 and so relieved to finally share this special news with all of you & include you the rest of the way! 🤍,” Molzahn continued. “Rell is beyond excited to be a big sister!”

Related: Bachelor Nation Stars' Pregnancy Pics Through the Years Getting ready for mini Bachelor Nation members! Jenna Cooper, Lauren Burnham and more Bachelor alums have snapped sweet shots of their baby bumps over the year. The Shades of Rose creator welcomed her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s daughter, Alessi, in May 2019. Before giving birth to their baby girl, Burnham spent six months documenting her […]

She continued: “To the hearts that are still in a season of waiting, we understand this news can feel bittersweet. Sending you all big hugs, lots of love, & prayers for a future of your hearts desires being fulfilled.”

After announcing the news, Molzahn took to her Instagram Story to share that she is “already a puddle” with the “sweet messages & excitement” she received.

“Thank you for loving & supporting my family,” she wrote. “What a journey it’s been with many of you. Grateful for you being a part of it all.”

Shortly following the birth of her daughter, Molzahn opened up about experiencing medical issues postpartum.

“While baby is napping, I thought I’d share something that I haven’t shared because I’m not sure what there is to share,” she said via Instagram Story in October 2020. “I’ve had some mystery medical stuff going on. Right after delivery, I had strange test results. We stayed one extra night at the hospital for me. I don’t have a diagnosis to share and I feel fine. … Plus I don’t want to worry or add worry if there’s no reason to. So many unknowns.”

She added, “If it’s something to share when we figure this out, I’ll share. So no need to be concerned, but it has taken up a lot of time when I’m not holding/feeding baby — some of my fave things to do. A little exaggerated — my whole days aren’t full of tests and imaging, but my weeks have been full of appointments.”

Molzahn joined Bachelor Nation when she was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2010, vying for the love of Jake Pavelka. After finishing as a runner-up on season 14, Molzahn went on to appear on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While she didn’t find love on reality television, Molzahn and Leopold tied the knot in April 2018. In February 2016, Molzahn first gushed about her “gorgeous” partner exclusively to Us Weekly.

Related: Celeb Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: Stars Who Are Expecting Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

“His smile is just contagious,” she said at the time. “He’s amazing, his heart is what got me. I had the best first date of my life with him, and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him.”