Baby on board! The Challenge star Kyle Christie announced that his girlfriend, Vicky Turner, is pregnant with their first child together.

“Little bit of you & a little bit of me……that’s what it takes to make Family,” Christie, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding an ultrasound pic on Friday, March 12, as Turner, 25, cradled her baby bump. “I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of [a] life. Baby Christie due September.”

The model shared the same shot on her own Instagram account, writing: “Half of me and half of you Baby Christie due September 2021.”

Christie’s Challenge costars congratulated the pair in the comments section. “Hopefully it’s a girl then our babies can get married and you and Zach can be brothers,” Jenna Compono, who is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Zach Nichols, replied.

“Omgggg congrats guys!!!! I’m so happy for you both,” Kam Williams wrote, while Nany Gonzalez responded, “Oh my GOODNESS!!!! CONGRATS.”

Christie and Turner celebrated their anniversary in December 2020. “Happy Anniversary @kylecgshore,” she captioned Instagram photos of the festivities at the time, showing off a bouquet of flowers and a candlelit meal. “Thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. Here’s to many more, love you. P.S yes we have matching pjs on.”

The reality star posted a pic of the twosome at the time too. “Happy Anniversary to the worlds [sic] greatest Girlfriend,” he gushed. “Sorry we couldn’t manage to go out for it, but it’s not about where you are in the world it’s who you’re with, love you @vickelizabethx …..and yes they are matching Baby Yoda P.Js …this is the way.”

Christie previously paid tribute to Turner in September 2020 in honor of her birthday. “Living with you the past 18 months has been a dream come true,” he shared via Instagram. “I know I wind you round the bend & working away 8 weeks at a time isn’t ideal, but I promise as soon as I get back I will make it up to you with a mint holiday. Love you freckles, see you soon!”

The TV personality signaled that the coronavirus pandemic only made them stronger in a December 2020 post. “Now that 2020 is over although the year was an utter s—tshow, I have to look at the positives,” he wrote. “We gained another family member and with working away I could not think of anything better than isolating when I got home with @vickelizabethx.”