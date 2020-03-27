Nothing to see here! Thomas Rhett promises he has his new role as a father of three under control.

“Everything’s fine,” the 29-year-old country artist insisted on Thursday, March 26, sharing a picture of himself bonding with newborn daughter Lennon. Rhett held the little one over his shoulder, seemingly trying to calm her down after she spit up all over his back.

The “Marry Me” singer and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their third child together on February 10 and confirmed the happy news one day later. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” Rhett wrote via Instagram at the time. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth 🙌🏼 watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Akins, 30, made her own announcement to officially welcome Lennon Love to their growing brood. “Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face 🥰,” she captioned a sweet photo of the two big sisters cuddling their newest family member. “We could not be more in love.”

The couple confirmed in July 2019 that they had another baby on the way, two years after they adopted Willa Gray, now 4, and welcomed Ada James, now 2.

The happy news continued for the Rhett family one month after Lennon’s arrival, as the “Look What God Gave Her” crooner’s father, Rhett Akins, also welcomed his third child with wife Sonya Akins.

“Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day,” Sonya, 34, captioned a photo of baby son Brody on Instagram to celebrate the new addition to her family earlier this month. “Our little angel arrived at 7:49 p.m. weighing 7.2lbs and 19 inches. He is perfect in every way!!!!”