Sharing her symptoms! Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, is experiencing a lot of nausea during her pregnancy.

“My little sunshines,” the University of Tennessee grad, 29, captioned a photo of her daughters, Willa, 3, and Ada, 23 months, on Saturday, August 3. “On our ‘adventure walk’ around the neighborhood (a game I made up on the fly because we desperately needed to get out of the house before we all lost it even though it was almost a million degrees yesterday). SO READY to be fun mommy again when all this more-like-all-day-not-just-morning-sickness goes away. #pregnantlivingwithtoddlers #mykidsdeserveamedalforlivingwithme #andmaybemydogs #DEFINITELYmyhusband.”

Jamie Lynn Spears commented on the social media upload: “God bless you. I spaced my kids 10 years apart. You are brave.”

Akins and Rhett, also 29, announced last month that they are expecting the fifth member of their family. “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” the country singer captioned his July reveal. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

His wife posted more baby bump photos on her Instagram account at the time, as well as a gender reveal video. “We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” she wrote. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2012, adopted Willa from Uganda in 2017, three months before Akins gave birth to Ada.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!