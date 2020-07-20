Making it work! Tiffani Thiessen has been “trying to figure out” how to best homeschool her and Brady Smith‘s two children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you asked me the beginning [of quarantine], I would have said it was horrible and really hard,” the actress, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 17, while promoting her Sensodyne and Pronamel partnership. “I was not cut out for teaching. That’s not been something that I was trained to do. We got our groove after, like, the first month.”

The Saved by the Bell alum added that she was “fortunate” to have help from Harper and Holt‘s schools. “Harper is extremely social and she misses her friends,” she told Us. “Part of her school experience learning was being there physically, so that’s been really hard.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s 5-year-old son “understands” that their family needs to social distance and protect themselves with masks amid the COVID-19 spread, but his mom kept her explanation “as simple as possible.”

As for talking to her 10-year-old daughter about the coronavirus, Thiessen told Us, “She understands all of it completely. [Our conversation] was really just about talking through her feelings about it, talking about how it sucks and it’s OK to say it sucks because it does.”

While hanging at home, the California native and her husband, 48, “get outside as much as [they] can” with their kids.

“We are very fortunate to have a huge yard that we garden,” Thiessen told Us. “We swim and go on the swings and play in the grass. That’s been very good for our mental health as well as physical.” She went on to joke that Harper and Holt are extra ready for their yearly checkup.

Thiessen, who deals with gum issues, has been staying on top of her oral health during quarantine

