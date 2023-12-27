Tom Brady and John Legend got real about how their kids have been affected by growing up with a famous father.

“[My kids] seem to take [my fame] well. They take it in stride. They’re used to it now. They know that their mom and dad are famous,” Legend, 44, said on the Tuesday, December 26, episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “They know, you know, their friends see their mom and dad on television.”

Legend shared he is happy to be a coach on The Voice since it keeps him close to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 11 months, and Wren, 5 months.

“They see billboards with my face on it for The Voice or for my Vegas residency or whatever and they’re just kind of used to it,” Legend explained. “My son, he’s my biggest fan. So, he listens to my music — literally, that’s it. I think they feel proud of me and proud of my music and proud that people love what I do and what my wife does.”

Brady, 46, couldn’t imagine how a child handles being in the spotlight, especially since he grew up as a “normal kid.” The former football player shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“For a parent, I think it’s challenging. We have unique challenges for our own kids. We try to teach them the right values and so forth,” Brady explained. “But at the same time, I feel like for me, when I’m out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, ‘Sorry, I’m just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?’”

Brady confessed that he loves going to his children’s various events but also feels guilty for overshadowing their special moments.

“And whether I’m at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us,” he said. “I don’t want to take away from their moments, ’cause this is [an] important part of their life and their maturation.”

The Super Bowl champion also shared that he teaches his children that “everything comes at a cost.”

“The reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help [is because] we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else,” he explained. “So, there’s no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone’s gonna find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent.”