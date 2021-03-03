Keeping her dad in check! Tom Brady’s 8-year-old daughter, Vivian, hilariously took issue with the Super Bowl winner throwing his team’s trophy last month.

“I don’t remember that quite as well,” the NFL player, 43, told James Corden on Tuesday, March 2, of celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win by tossing the Vince Lombardi trophy from one boat to another. “First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems like really fun to do.’ … I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down, like, 80 feet.”

When Corden, 42, pointed out the voice of dissent in the background of the video, the former New England Patriots player replied, “That’s my little 8-year-old daughter: ‘Daddy, no!’”

The California native, who also is the father of sons Jack, 13, and Benjamin, 11, joked, “Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time? She’s the voice of reason. I mean, go figure. It was really cute.”

The athlete beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 7, marking his first win with the Florida team and his seventh overall.

“Congratulations, my love,” Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet. It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are, and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball.”

As for the quarterback’s ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack’s mom, the Blue Bloods star, 49, wrote, “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers. #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55.”