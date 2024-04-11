Tom Hiddleston can’t stop gushing over fatherhood.

“It’s just changed everything. It changed the center of my life completely,” Hiddleston, 43, said to a local outlet while attending the Miami Film Festival on Tuesday, April 9. “There’s a before and an after, and I’m happy to be living in the after.”

The actor, who was accepting Variety’s “Virtuoso Award” at the film festival, went on to say that it was an “honor” to be at the event. Hiddleston didn’t offer any further details about his personal life.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2022 that Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton had welcomed their first child.

Related: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton’s Relationship Timeline Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton played a married couple in the 2019 revival of the play Betrayal — and a real-life romance quickly blossomed between the two. Though the couple have been effusive about one another’s talent and work, Hiddleston once detailed how his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift in 2016 taught him to be […]

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

Hiddleston and Ashton were first romantically linked in 2019, after they starred in the West End’s production of Betrayal. At the time a separate source told Us that they were “crazy about each other” as the then-budding romance heated up.

They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 when attending the 74th annual Tony Awards. By June 2022, Hiddleston confirmed that he and Ashton were engaged after widespread speculation. Two weeks later, Ashton announced that she and Hiddleston were expecting their first child.

The actor first spoke about fatherhood in November 2023, revealing how becoming a dad has changed his perspective.

“Of course, it has to,” she said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at the time. “I think I probably knew it would, but I could never have imagined how deeply it would until it happened. And yeah, it’s before and after.”

Related: Tom Hiddleston's Dating History A man in love! Tom Hiddleston‘s love life has made headlines over the years as he navigates dating in the public eye. In June 2016, the U.K. native was spotted spending time with Taylor Swift not far from her Rhode Island home. The connection came shortly after Swift called it quits with Calvin Harris following […]

Prior to his relationship with Ashton, the Loki star was most notably in a high-profile romance with Taylor Swift for three months until their October 2016 split. (He’s also been romantically linked to Elizabeth Olsen, Susannah Fielding and Jessica Chastain.)

Which of Taylor Swift’s Exes Is Your Personal Fave?

After his and Swift’s breakup, Hiddleston spoke candidly about his decision to keep his dating life under the radar.

“I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way,” Hiddleston told The New York Times in August 2019. “If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can’t live in fear of what people might say.”