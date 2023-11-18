Tom Hiddleston is a dad, and having a baby has hugely changed his life.

The Loki star, 42, was asked if his perspective changed after welcoming his first child with fiancée Zawe Ashton.

“Of course, it has to,” he said on the Thursday, November 16, episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I think I probably knew it would, but I could never have imagined how deeply it would until it happened. And yeah, it’s before and after.”

Ashton, 39, gave birth to their first child together in 2022, Us Weekly confirmed. “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

Related: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton’s Relationship Timeline Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton played a married couple in the 2019 revival of the play Betrayal — and a real-life romance quickly blossomed between the two. Though the couple have been effusive about one another’s talent and work, Hiddleston once detailed how his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift in 2016 taught him to be […]

The actress also recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the villainous Dar-Benn in The Marvels, which hit theaters earlier this month.

“I’m so proud of her yeah, and she’s terrific in the Marvels,” Hiddleston shared during the podcast while discussing trading tips about playing a supervillain. “I just only saw it recently. Yeah, it has been it has been bizarre to to share those stories. I mean, I kind of want her to talk about her own work in her own way, but but yeah, I’m so proud of her. We’ve had some definitely had some laughs along the way about zippers and bathroom breaks.”

Earlier this month, Hiddleston was asked if Loki and The Marvels connected, given that the finale debuted on Disney+ at the same time the film hit theaters.

“I mean, there are connections. Some secret, some not-so-secret,” Hiddleston said while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t know what the fans think the secret connection is. … My other half is in The Marvels and I’m very proud of her. So there you go.”

Related: Inside Tom Hiddleston's Dating History A man in love! Tom Hiddleston‘s love life has made headlines over the years as he navigates dating in the public eye. In June 2016, the U.K. native was spotted spending time with Taylor Swift not far from her Rhode Island home. The connection came shortly after Swift called it quits with Calvin Harris following […]

Ashton met Hiddleston in 2018 while they starred on London’s West End in a play called Betrayal alongside Daredevil actor Charlie Cox. They brought the show to Broadway in 2019, but their relationship didn’t end there. They confirmed they were dating when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards the following September 2021.

The British duo got engaged in early 2022 and Ashton debuted her baby bump the following June.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Hiddleston and Ashton were “looking to build a long-term future together,” another source exclusively told Us in March 2022. “[They are] hugely ambitious but still make time to relax and switch off from work as often as they can.”

The couple’s friends and family “all agree it’s a great match with a ton of potential,” the insider added. “They’re crazy about each other.”