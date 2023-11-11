As Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki wrapped up, his fiancée Zawe Ashton‘s The Marvels hit theaters — and he couldn’t help but gush over his love’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Hiddleston, 42, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 10, to talk about the season 2 finale of Loki, which hit Disney+ the night prior. Fallon, 49, asked the British actor about fan theories.

“Is there a secret connection between Loki season 2 and the film The Marvels?” Fallon asked.

“I mean, there are connections. Some secret, some not-so-secret,” Hiddleston said. “I don’t know what the fans think the secret connection is.”

Fallon said that means there is no link, but Hiddleston was quick to point out his personal connection to Ashton, 39, with whom he welcomed a child in 2022.

“My other half is in The Marvels and I’m very proud of her. So there you go. That’s out this weekend,” he added.

Ashton plays the villainous Dar-Benn in the Captain Marvel sequel, which hit theaters on Friday. She’s determined to destroy any place Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has ever felt safe in order to get revenge.

Before joining the MCU, Ashton met Hiddleston while they starred in a play called Betrayal alongside Daredevil actor Charlie Cox. They performed the show on the West End in 2018 and Broadway in 2019, but their relationship didn’t end there. They were spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation in Ibiza in June 2021 and confirmed they were dating when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards the following September.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the duo was engaged. Ashton showed off her diamond ring at the BAFTA Awards that month. Hiddleston and Ashton were “looking to build a long-term future together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “[They are] hugely ambitious but still make time to relax and switch off from work as often as they can.”

The couple’s friends and family “all agree it’s a great match with a ton of potential,” the insider added. “They’re crazy about each other.”

Just a few months later, Ashton announced that they were expecting their first child together when she debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere for her film Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Us confirmed in October 2022 that the happy couple quietly welcomed their little one earlier that year. “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” another source exclusively told Us. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”