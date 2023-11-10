The Marvels post-credits scene included a major cameo that had Marvel Cinematic Universe fans cheering.

[Spoiler Alert: The Marvels spoilers are below, including the ending and surprise appearances from other superheroes.]

By now, fans know to stay through the credits of a Marvel Studios movie. However, The Marvels — which was released Friday, November 10 — only included a mid-credits scene. While those who stay to the very end of the credits will be treated to a fun flerken sound effect, the only real post-credits clip in the Captain Marvel sequel comes after the animated segment listing the cast and creative team.

The scene shows what happened to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). She sacrificed herself to save the universe. The villainous Dar-Benn’s (Zawe Ashton) plan left a tear between their reality and another one that Monica could seal with her powers — but only if she stayed on the other side. She conveniently didn’t tell anyone about her plan to be a martyr until it was too late for Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to save her.

The post-credits scene shows Monica waking up in a hospital. She sees someone who looks like her late mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). Monica starts saying how much she missed her, and the woman who looks like Maria says that their patient seems disoriented. (It’s also worth noting that Maria wears a red and white superhero suit that looks an awful lot like comic book character Binary’s costume.)

Who is Alternate Universe Maria talking to? Oh, just Beast/Hank McCoy — ONE OF THE FREAKING X-MEN. Kelsey Grammer reprises the role he played in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. He says that the scans make it seem as though she’s from a parallel reality. He quickly leaves, explaining that he’ll give Dr. Charles Xavier an update and Monica is left reeling.

Since Disney completed their acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, fans have been wondering when the X-Men will appear. Patrick Stewart surprised audiences last year as Dr. Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Beast marks the second time a mutant who has been seen in an alternate universe.

Within the universe where all our favorite MCU characters live, only Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) have appeared so far. More are coming, especially with Deadpool 3 — which includes Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine/Logan — on the way.

Though the post-credits cameos are exciting, Beast and Alternate Universe Maria aren’t the only characters to make cameos. The Marvels ends with Kamala approaching Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) in the archer’s apartment, where Lucky the Pizza Dog also makes a quick cameo.

“Did you think you were the only kid superhero in the world?” Kamala asks.

Kate notes that she’s 23 (indicating it’s been at least a year since the events of Hawkeye), but the high schooler goes on with her pitch.

“You’ve just become a part of a much larger universe, which at the moment is just me, mostly,” Kamala said. “I do have feelers out though. Did you know Ant-Man has a daughter?”

Kate wants her to get to the point. It seems she just so happened to find a classified S.A.B.E.R. file in her couch that identifies other young heroes. Fresh off her team up with Carol and Monica, Kamala wants to recruit both Kate and Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton) for a new team of superheroes. It seems like the Young Avengers are getting started.

“I’m putting together a team, and I want you on it. Please?” Kamala asks.

Speaking of teams, the first cameo in the film comes when Carol brings in Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to help find a home for refugee skrulls, marking the Asguardian ruler’s first appearance since Thor: Love and Thunder. Val gives Carol a warm greeting and reminds her that leaning on others for help isn’t a bad thing. “You can stand tall without standing alone,” Val says.

The Marvels is in theaters now.