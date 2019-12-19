Tori Roloff Breast-Feeds 1-Month-Old Daughter Lilah: Moms ‘Do Everything’





Doing it all! Tori Roloff breast-fed her 1-month-old daughter, Lilah, while her husband, Zach Roloff, attempted to make dinner.

“Sitting here feeding our daughter … while babe struggles to open a pack of chicken sausage to put it in a pan. Babe!” Tori, 28, said in a Wednesday, December 18, Instagram Story video, captioned, “I have to do everything.” She asked Zach, 29, from behind the camera, “How’s it going over there babe?”

The Little People, Big World stars, who also share 2-year-old son, Jackson, welcomed Lilah in November. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the TLC personalities told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Us broke the news six months earlier that the couple were expecting baby No. 2. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the reality stars gushed in May. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Since the infant’s arrival, Tori has been struggling to adjust to her postpartum body as much as she “tries really hard to love” it. She explained on Instagram earlier this month: “It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

Tori added, “I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard. For all those PP mamas out there. Love yourself hard. We all have our days and that’s okay. Our bodies are so insane and I’ve said it before — women are badass. I thank God every day for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.”

She and Zach wed in July 2015 in Oregon.