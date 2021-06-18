Mum’s the word. Tori Roloff has chosen not to stoop to mom-shamers’ levels with Instagram clapbacks.

“It doesn’t bother me as much when they talk about us,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 17, of herself and husband Zach Roloff. “But when people talk about our kids, that’s where I kind of go into this whole separate realm of like, ‘This is not OK with me.’ But it’s also not helpful to feed into it. I know what’s right and good. So we just have to, like, continue with that in our own household and stay grounded.”

The reality star has “never responded directly to people,” she added. “It’s more like, ‘Let me do me.’ I know what’s best for our kids, [son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 19 months], and we’re doing the best we can parent-wise, relationship-wise and life-wise.”

While the TLC personality “unfortunately” has followers working to “pull other people down” and “pick apart” her family, Tori has taken comfort in the rest of her “loving and supportive” fans.

“That’s what I try to focus on,” she gushed to Us. “The good parts of social media. … And I’m really lucky with our family and my friends that keep me grounded. If something was wrong, they would be the ones that pointed [that] out or they would encourage and support us.”

Her husband, 31, chimed in, calling the internet a “funny place.” He explained, “Like, the bigger presence you have, the nastier [it becomes].”

The couple welcomed Jackson and Lilah in May 2017 and November 2019, respectively. Prior to her second child’s arrival, Tori opened up about keeping her Instagram presence as “positive as possible.”

She wrote in December 2018: “Lately I have been getting a lot of negative comments and feedback on my social media. I don’t usually take things to heart because I know I can’t please everyone, but I had to bring this up. Mom-shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool. I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there, and I try to be as honest about my life as possible. But for some reason lately, I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my mom-isms or how I do things in my home. I don’t want my social media to go there.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

