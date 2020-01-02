Time flies! Tori Roloff posted a sweet shot with her 1-month-old daughter, Lilah, mirroring a November pregnancy picture.

“2019 changed our family forever for the better,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, captioned the Tuesday, December 31, Instagram post. “Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love. I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet!”

The reality star, who also shares her 2-year-old son, Jackson, with Zach Roloff, went on to write, “I am excited to watch Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)! Happy New Years friends! Also. First photo was taken the day before I went into labor!!”

In the social media upload, the then-pregnant star cradled her baby bump while standing beside her baby-to-be’s crib. A second shot showed Tori in the same spot — and the same all-black outfit — but this time, with her infant in her arms.

She and Zach, 29, welcomed their daughter on November 19. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the TLC personalities told Us Weekly at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Tori is having a “hard time” loving her postpartum body, she admitted in a candid December Instagram post. “It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” she wrote at the time. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. … “I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”