Tori Roloff Says Son Jackson Was Told He s Too Short to Play Soccer

Tori and Zach Roloff’s son Jackson is just 6 years old, but he’s starting to see that he’s different from his friends.

His parents spoke about it on the Tuesday, March 12, episode of Little People, Big World. Jackson, like his father, has dwarfism, and his condition has become noticeable, particularly on the soccer field.

“Jackson’s super focused as a soccer player. He’s very coachable, pays attention, runs hard. He’s just not the best player,” said Zach, 33. “Some of it is his dwarfism. But he’s pretty aware of his skill set.”

As his dad explained, Jackson can still excel in what he can control, emphasizing his strengths over his weaknesses. Zach added, “He’s picked up pretty quick. He can’t outrun people, so he controls the ball really well.”

Related: LPBW’s Zach and Tori Roloff’s Relationship Timeline Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff’s relationship has come a long way since their initial meet cute. The twosome met while Tori was working on the Roloff family farm — which was run by Zach’s parents, Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff — in 2010. Zach and Tori started off as friends, […]

His mother, Tori, who is of average height, wants her son to embrace what sets him apart. In an Instagram post from last year, she detailed an incident at one of his soccer games where players on the other team asked why he was so small.

While she doesn’t believe the other children were being malicious, it stuck with Jackson, and he brought it up to Tori.

“I told him, ‘That’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!’ He then proceeded to score a goal, and I can’t tell you how stoked we were,” she recalled.

Tori, 32, added that she wants Jackson to explore his differences within, rather than what his friends might see on the outside.

“Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different,” she added in her Instagram post. “That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you’re different in how you see and love others. I pray that you’re different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart. I pray you’re different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made.”

Related: Roloff Family’s Best Quotes on Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s Relationship Love and marriage? Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and fiancé Chris Marek have been under the microscope since they started dating. After three years together, the lovebirds got engaged on their anniversary on September 19, 2019. The proposal took place at the couple’s go-to restaurant in Oregon, which they’ve frequented since their first […]

And of course she had to close with an inspirational message that only a mom can deliver.

“I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world,” she continued. “You are different, kid. Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom. I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal!”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.