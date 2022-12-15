’Tis the season! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott proved their relationship is going strong with their family-themed holiday gingerbread house.

“Our big beautiful blended human and pet family Gingerbread House for 2022. We are obsessed @thesolvangbakery,” Spelling, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 15, alongside a video of the decadently decorated candy home. “This is such a special holiday year of embracing love, truth, understanding, kindness, and peace. Super grateful you could be a part of the start of a beautiful holiday family tradition ❤️ #familyfirst.”

The custom-made gingerbread house — which is from the same bakery the Kardashians shop at every Christmas — showcases all the names of her blended family and the monikers of their pets, including guinea pigs and bearded dragons, chickens and dogs.

Spelling and McDermott, 56, who tied the knot in May 2016, share five children together: sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11. The Chopped Canada host is also father to son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

The blended brood have been full of holiday cheer this season, revealing their family Christmas card late last month. The sweet snap, which features the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her husband posing with their kids in coordinating shades of black, white and burgundy, made headlines after McDermott was noticeably missing from the festive photo one year prior.

The Slasher star’s absence sparked split speculation at the time, but Spelling explained that McDermott missed the shoot because he was busy working on a project out of the country.

“Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in November 2021 in reply to a social media user questioning McDermott’s whereabouts.

Months earlier, the pair fueled divorce rumors when they were both spotted without their wedding rings. In September 2021, McDermott explained that Spelling had forgotten to put hers back on after washing her hands.

As for his own wedding band, the Canada native explained that he’d misplaced the accessory while playing golf. “I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that [and said], ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” he said during an episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast. “So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

One month later, however, the True Tori alum was photographed outside an attorney’s office carrying documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody,” leading some observers to wonder whether the couple was headed for a permanent split.

The duo have since been spotted together more frequently, attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September, taking their older kids to Universal Studios to celebrate Halloween in October and enjoying a Disney on Ice show on December 10.

“Blended is Better … our complete beautiful inside and out blended family,” the Scary Movie 2 actress wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from the outing. “And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at.”

She added, “It’s a family holiday tradition we love. Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5. Plus, I got to spend some quality time with some of my fave mom friends. It was a win win night.”