Tori Spelling Defends Kids’ Pink Hair at Costume Party: ‘Screw the Shamers’





Tori Spelling is over the mom-shamers! The actress clapped back after she was criticized for her children’s pink hair.

“First of all, it was Halloween costumes in pink, and it washes out the next day,” the BH90210 star, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Nights of the Jack Friends & Family VIP Preview Night on Wednesday, October 2. “It wasn’t dye at all. The party, was like, come dressed as your favorite L.O.L. [character]. It was a costume dress party where girls can be anything they want to be and screw the shamers!”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum attended the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco launch party on September 27 with her husband, Dean McDermott, and three of their five kids — Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, and Beau, 2.

“Thx to @lolsurprise I’m officially the coolest mom on the planet to my girls (and Beau) right now,” the Los Angeles native wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thx for making all my kiddos so happy always and empowering young people to be anything they want to be!”

In the social media upload, Spelling’s followers got a close look at Stella and Hattie’s pink locks. The little ones also rocked blush and sparkly lips.

“What is with all the makeup and dying those girls hair?” one of the Spelling It Like It Is author’s Instagram followers commented. “Too young for that Tori!”

Spelling criticized haters in February after they body-shamed her brood, which also includes Liam, 12, and Finn, 7. “I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like … ‘What?’” she told Us at the time. “Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply. You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession.”

The Stori Telling author went on to say, “Celebrities have feelings and then when you cross a line and you go after children … that is just wrong and shame on you.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

