Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have had their ups and downs over the years as a couple, but when it comes to their family of seven, the pair stand united.

The BH90210 star, 46, and the Slasher: Solstice actor, 52, have defended themselves, each other and their kids over everything from their 13-plus-year relationship to their physical appearances.

McDermott, for instance, slammed trolls after they took aim at the mother of his five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, as well as her Beverly Hills, 90210 costars, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris, for showing off their swimwear bodies.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he told one commenter who claimed the women were “trying to be relevant.”

Spelling, meanwhile, defended her marriage against critics to Us Weekly in February. “It’s like, they have no idea,” she said. “We don’t have relationship problems.”

And while the Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? star told Us it’s usually “not worth the time fighting back,” there’s one issue both parents will not hesitate to speak up about: their children.

“That is just wrong and shame on you,” McDermott shared with Us in February. “Go and find someone that you like and admire and tell them how great you think they are. Stop following me if you don’t like me. It’s a negative waste of time. Do something positive. Find someone you like and tell them how great you think they are.”

He added: “It’s just a free for all … Celebrities have feelings.”

Scroll through for the duo’s best clapbacks against haters of their famous family!