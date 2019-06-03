Don’t mess with Tori Spelling — or her BH90210 costars! Dean McDermott clapped back at trolls commenting on his wife’s photo with Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris.

“Sunday Family Dinner… @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup,” the 46-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself, Garth, 47, and Carteris, 58, in black bathing suits on Sunday, June 2, via Instagram.

After a user commented that the women are “trying too hard to be relevant,” McDermott stepped in.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” the Slasher actor, 52, fired back.

This is not the first time that McDermott has defended his wife over social media haters. Back in March, he shot back at people criticizing Spelling’s post about feeding their children — Liam 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2 — muffins for a snack. The former Chopped: Canada host also stood up for his family against body-shamers in January.

While Spelling seemingly ignored the haters on Sunday, she did respond to one fan asking about Shannen Doherty’s whereabouts. The True Tori alum has been documenting the first week of shooting the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival in Vancouver, but fans noticed that Doherty has not been in any of the behind-the-scenes photos.

“She isn’t here in Vancouver yet but we can’t wait till @theshando joins us!” Spelling commented on her Sunday post. “We miss her. Xoxo.”

Fox confirmed in April that Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the first four seasons of the ‘90s drama, will join Spelling (Donna Martin), Garth (Kelly Taylor), Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) for a six-episode new version of Beverly Hills, 90210. In the quasi-revival, the actors are playing heightened versions of themselves trying to make a reboot work two decades after the original show ended.

Earlier on Sunday, Spelling gushed about reuniting with her costars.

“I never got the experience of going away to college after high school (well I went to pretend college on 90210) but now I get to have these beautiful ladies @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris as my roomies for the summer!” the sTORI Telling author captioned a sweet snap with Garth and Carteris, adding the hashtags, “#fullcircle #girlfriends.”

BH90210 will also star Vanessa Lachey and Lala Anthony as onscreen wives for Priestley and Green, respectively.

BH90210 is set to premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!