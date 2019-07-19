



Seeing double! Tori Spelling posed for an on-set pic with her BH90210 family.

“Proud set mom!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, captioned her Thursday, July 18, Instagram Story pic. “These are the amazing kiddo’s that play ‘Tori’s’ children in @bh90210. Kate, Beckham, Sebastian, Bailey, Georgia, Everly, Cruz.”

In the social media upload, the actress, who shares five children of her own with her husband, Dean McDermott, held a toddler on each hip while five older TV children stood around her, smiling in colorful outfits.

The Spelling It Like It Is author revealed she felt nostalgic on the set of the quasi-revival in June. “Not sitting down on the job!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to @foxtv with @bh90210 this August. I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come. And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

After calling BH90210 a “do over,” she added, “At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens. #workfamily. #grateful.”

News broke in February that the former True Tori star and Jennie Garth had co-created a new version of the ‘90s drama, which will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Spelling celebrated her friendship with Garth, 47, on social media in June. “It’s #nationalbestfriendsday so I want to say how grateful I am for this beautiful lady @jenniegarth,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “She’s seen me up, down , turned around and loved me and supported me unconditionally. She’s my partner in life and business. My #workwife. My BFF.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!