Under the weather — together. Tori Spelling and her family members have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it,” the 48-year-old actress, who shares Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott, write via Instagram on Friday, January 7. “We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic. We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t.”

The BH90210 alum wrote that she felt “devastated” by their diagnoses, writing, “Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. … A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works. But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren’t alone. So many are going thru this as well. Have gone they [sic] thru this. And, will go thru this. We are right in the thick of it.”

One week prior to the Los Angeles native’s social media upload, McDermott, 55, told his Instagram followers that he felt “sick as a dog.”

The Chopped Canada host explained, “I am not going to let that dampen my spirits. 2022 is going to be awesome. 2022, we’re going to get through. Wishing everybody much much love and happiness and success in the new year. Health, wealth and prosperity.”

Spelling spent New Year’s Eve without the Canada native while he recovered, vacationing in Lake Arrowhead with their little ones.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021 … The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa!” the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum captioned an Instagram photo earlier this month. “My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day! Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic.”

Fans have been questioning Spelling and McDermott’s relationship status for months, and an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that the Spelling It Like It Is author feels “trapped” in their marriage.

“There’s no trust here. It’s been building up over time,” a second source told Us at the time. Another added, “They’re still figuring things out. She certainly puts on a front at times and has yet to share details of what her plans are.”