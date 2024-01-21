Travis Barker proved that he’s got game when it comes to dirty diapers.

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, January 20, Barker, 48, shared a series of clips of himself attempting to shoot a basket — with son Rocky’s nappy in place of a basketball and the diaper pail standing in for a net. With each passing try and zero success, Barker got visibly frustrated and placed his hands on top of his head.

After attempting a behind-the-back toss — and a few more regular ones — Barker defeatedly said, “I thought that was the one.” In another clip, his eyes grew wide as he seemingly thought he made the basket.

“So frustrating,” Barker declared, before finally landing the shot and striking a pose with his hands raised above his head. He then went over to wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was sitting on a chair with Rocky, and gave her a sweet kiss.

“Your Dad can do anything Rocky,” Barker captioned his post with a winky face emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Barker and Kardashian, 44, welcomed their first child together. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us about the couple. “They are both elated.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Son Rocky's Baby Album: Photos Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are obsessed with their infant son, Rocky Thirteen, since the baby boy’s birth on November 1, 2023. Kardashian and Barker were friends and neighbors for nearly a decade before their relationship turned romantic in early 2021. Their romance heated up quickly, and the pair wed in spring 2022, officially merging […]

Kardashian also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker is a father to Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

After openly discussing their fertility journey, Kardashian announced in June 2023 that she and Barker were expecting a baby by holding up a sign at his concert that said, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Months later, Kardashian shared that she underwent emergency fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

She continued, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

After the scare, a source confirmed to Us that Kardashian was feeling better.

“Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” the insider said. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.”