Former Boy Meets World star Trina McGee confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage three months after announcing her pregnancy at age 54.

“I did lose the baby. It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don’t have any real reasons why,” McGee, now 55, shared on the Monday, September 23, episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

She continued, “I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time.”

The actress — best known for playing Angela on Boy Meets World — wasn’t sure if she’d want to get pregnant again. “Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again,” McGee admitted. “The conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God.”

In June, McGee announced she was pregnant with her first baby with husband Marcello Thedford, whom she married in 2008. McGee is already a mother of three adult children from previous relationships. She shares Ramia, 31, and Langston, 29, with her first husband, Courtland Davis, to whom she was wed from 1991 to 2001. She also has another child, Ezra, 25.

While on The Tamron Hall Show, McGee opened up about the difficulty of pregnancy loss, explaining that she suffered “a lot of depression” and “it was hard to get out of bed” amid her grief.

“There are so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete,” she said. “There are so many dreams that you have. It was hard to face the fact that that’s not going to happen at this point in the junction.”

McGee, who said her miscarriage happened toward the end of the first trimester, noted that she announced her pregnancy very early. She told Hall that she didn’t want to hold off on announcing the news.

“There were so many women who, even at 55 and older, still want to get pregnant or don’t want to be boxed into this ‘geriatric pregnancy’ thing,” McGee responded. “I don’t know if I’m here to give advice for everybody, because everybody’s body is different, and you should listen to your doctors.”

She announced the news so early that some of her children even learned of the pregnancy on the internet before she told them herself.

“Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip,” McGee told People in June. “I put something on Facebook. I didn’t think it was a big deal, and I said, ‘I’ll call the kids later. They’re grown. They have their own lives.’”

McGee revealed that the communication issue ultimately brought them closer. “We’re all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together,” she said at the time.