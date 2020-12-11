Welcome to the world! Candice Accola and husband Joe King expanded their family on December 1 when she gave birth to their second child.

“Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts,” she announced via Instagram on Thursday, December 10. “We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20.”

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, shared her pregnancy news in August, saying she had “a bun in the oven” on the “Directionally Challenged” podcast.

“Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I’m actually pregnant,” the actress said at the time. Accola added that she was “a little over five months” pregnant and ready for the world to know.

“I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now,” the Texas native explained. “I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband, and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I’m in a place in my pregnancy and the baby’s OK and I’m OK, the best it can be. But I’m finally at that place right now, which feels really good.”

King, 40, debuted Accola’s baby bump on Instagram that same day. “Baby King is on the way, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome this new life with the love of my life,” the Fray member captioned the social media upload.

He and the singer previously welcomed daughter Florence in January 2016.

“Florence May King,” Accola captioned an Instagram shot of her infant’s feet at the time. “I’m in love again.”

She and the guitarist tied the knot in October 2014 in New Orleans after three years of dating.

When King proposed in Florence, Italy, in May 2013, the Originals alum’s former Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev gushed via Instagram that she was “dying” over the news. The Canadian actress, 31, added, “So excited/thrilled/happy/hyperventilating over your engagement!”

The Colorado native gushed about his wife while celebrating her 33rd birthday in May. “I love you travel buddy partner friend,” he captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “Locked in, locked out [during the coronavirus pandemic], whatever it is and where ever we are, I always think to myself how incredibly lucky I am to love you.”

King is also the father of Ava and Elise with his ex-wife, Julie.