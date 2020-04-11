Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Celebrate First Easter Without Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her two youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, with a huge chocolate egg as they celebrated their first Easter without their father, Kobe Bryant, and sister Gianna.

In the clip posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, April 11, Vanessa, 37, showed Bianka, 3, trying to use a wooden mallet to break a large blue Easter egg decorated with white daisies.

“I’ll help you,” Vanessa told her daughter, who was wearing cardboard glasses and pink pajamas with white hearts as she sat on the floor.

“What is it? Oh look, there are treats inside,” she said after poking through the shell. “Let’s see what’s in there.” Her 9-month-old baby, Capri, who crawled over to watch what was happening, smiled sweetly. “Is that funny, Koko Bean? Is that so cute?” her mom asked.

Bianka was excited as Vanessa revealed what was inside the egg, which was gifted to her by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham. “Look, there’s chocolate,” Vanessa said as Bianka helped herself to an egg and asked, “Mom, can I eat it?”

“Yeah, baby bites though,” her mom responded.

The sweet moment came as the trio and big sister Natalia, 17, celebrate their first Easter since the NBA star and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January in Calabasas, California, alongside seven others.

A source told Us Weekly the following month that Vanessa, who met Kobe when she was in high school, is “living in a fog” as she grieves the loss of her 41-year-old husband and daughter.

“She really is a broken woman,” the insider added.

The former model spoke emotionally in an interview earlier this month after the former Los Angeles Laker was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor and we are extremely proud of him,” she said on April 4 as she sat beside Natalia. “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here. We are incredibly proud of him and there’s some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”