Parenting PDA! Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey aren’t afraid to kiss in front of their kids.

“We’ve always done it, so they’ve always known it,” the former Total Request Live host, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 10, while promoting the Total Wireless Awards. “They don’t [get grossed out], thankfully. I’ve tried to make it a point to show affection.”

The Philippines native noted that she and the 98 Degrees member, 47, “don’t make it inappropriate,” explaining, “We hug and kiss. We’ll do a sandwich where it’s Mommy and Daddy hugging you in the middle and kissing you in the middle. That physical connection is very important and that show of affection. … We need to remind ourselves that physical touch is good and OK.”

Camden, 8, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4, “still kiss” their parents, and Vanessa joked with Us that she is “milking” that as long as she can — especially since Phoenix has stopped calling her “mommy.”

The former beauty queen explained, “It’s Mom and Dad. There’s no mommy.”

Vanessa finds herself “missing” the newborn stage now that her kids are growing up. “I just miss it all,” she said. “I miss being pregnant. I miss them looking up at you when you’re breast-feeding. I miss waking up and just having that time with just them and nobody else in the world.”

While she and Nick are “very content” with their family size, they aren’t opposed to welcoming baby No. 4 in the future.

“I still stick by anything is possible,” the actress told Us. “If that is in God’s plan that I have four, then we might be moving. I don’t know if we can stay in Los Angeles, but it’s still there. I still love my husband, so it’s still possible.”

The Love Is Blind hosts, who tied the knot in July 2011 in the British Virgin Islands, also shared that intimacy is one of the great parts of their relationship.

Vanessa calls shower sex “the secret to any marriage,” explaining, “anytime that you can find spontaneous intimacy with your partner, I think is a go. It will never backfire on you.”

The 1998 Miss Teen USA made similar statements in March 2020, telling Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, “I’m in the shower and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never.’ The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

Nick has “redefined his role [as a father], stepped up and stepped in” amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told Us on Wednesday. The singer will watch their little ones while Vanessa hosts The Total Wireless Awards, honoring everyday individuals who have done amazing things to foster virtual connection this year. Voting begins on Tuesday, March 16.

“I feel like even though things are looking up, we are still kind of in this rut,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “I need motivation from friends and family and my husband, and a great way to stay connected is virtually. I want to encourage that, and that’s what this is doing. It’s recognizing that and encouraging that and hopefully inspiring some people to do some stuff on their own in their own communities.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi