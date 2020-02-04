Getting along with his girl! Victor Cruz loves his girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s relationship with his 8-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

“They’ve obviously met a handful of times and she brought her a toy when she first met [Kennedy] and that was it,” the former professional football player, 33, recently Us Weekly exclusively at Pepsi’s Bienvenidos a Miami Fiesta presented with Carnival Cruise Line at Pepsi Zero Sugar Presents Neon Beach. “They hit it off immediately and they get along great. It’s been fun because Kennedy is a smart kid so for her to gravitate to someone like that was great for me to see.”

The New Jersey native welcomed his little one in 2012 with his ex-fiancée, Elaina Watley. Following their split, Cruz went on to date Tran, 31.

The athlete loves how “easygoing” the actress is, he gushed to Us, adding, “There’s no pressure to do anything or go anywhere or be somewhere we don’t want to be. If there’s a place and we’re over it, we’ll leave and there’s no problem with that. We just have fun with each other and know what each other likes already, and it makes for a fun atmosphere.”

A source told Us exclusively in December 2018 that Tran is “extremely happy” with the former NFL player. “Karrueche feels supported by him and thinks they are the real deal,” the insider shared at the time. “She’s very into him and he feels strongly about her too.”

Four months later, the Super Bowl XLVI winner told Us how he and the Claws star keep their romance alive while maintaining busy schedules. “FaceTime is a beautiful thing. It’s really literally the catalyst to keeping our relationship fresh and how we see each other and have that daily rapport,” Cruz explained in April 2019. “Secondly, just respect, you know. You respect each other and understand that we’re both busy in our own worlds, doing what we do, but when we come together it’s all about us.”

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado