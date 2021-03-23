LOL! Victoria Beckham’s 22-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham, followed his mom’s singing footsteps in a hilarious Face Swap video.

“Oh gosh @victoriabeckham,” the model captioned his Monday, March 22, Instagram Story, which plastered his face on each member of the Spice Girls in the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video.

The photographer mouthed the words to the song and smiled as he bounced from Baby Spice to Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice — and his mom, Posh Spice. Brooklyn, who got engaged to Nicola Peltz in July 2020, added a laughing GIF of The Simpsons’ character Lisa.

Brooklyn’s younger sister, Harper, 9, previously paid homage to their mom’s singing career. “When u bump into Mummy Spice,” Victoria captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter flashing a peace sign in front of a throwback photo and autograph. “Girl power.”

The fashion designer also shares sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, with her husband, David Beckham, and told Seth Meyers in September 2016 that “they’re proud” of her.

“They know the Spice Girls,” Victoria said during the Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance at the time. “They know that Mommy wore the heels and did the pout and point. You know, we’ve watched the movie together, and when I was on tour with the Spice Girls [in 2007], I took the children with me. So they were with us, yeah.”

Cruz takes the most after his mom. “He’s so musical. And I didn’t even realize that he could sing,” Victoria explained. “He’s always the one that plays football, and he was just sitting in the back of the car one day and he was singing, and I was like, ‘Wow, you can really sing.’ … We are like a traveling circus, our family. We sing, we dance, we do football, we do fashion!”

As for Harper, she can “run in high heels,” which makes her mom “so proud.” Victoria added, “It was so great to have a girl. The boys are so great with her, and David’s such a great dad. It’s so cute to see him with a little girl. She’s so great and she’s a little tomboy playing in the garden with her brothers playing football, and David as well, but she’s also very girlie. So she loves to play with makeup.”