



Like mother, like daughter! Victoria Beckham’s 8-year-old daughter, Harper, paid homage to her mom’s past as Posh Spice.

“When u bump into Mummy Spice,” the former Spice Girl, 45, captioned a Friday, July 12, Instagram photo of Harper flashing a peace sign in front of the model’s signature and photo. “#girlpower.”

The fashion designer may not have joined her former Spice Girls bandmates, Mel B (Scary Spice), Gery Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) when they kicked of their reunion tour in May, but she did show them support on social media.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour,” she captioned a throwback pic at the time.

That being said, the former member didn’t attend any of the newly reformed group’s tour dates. “I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Mel B admitted on Good Morning Britain last month. “I’m sure she has her reasons for not. … I was upset. I still am a little bit. But it is what it is. And us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing.”

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, only showed his support on social media, as well. “As someone that has lived with POSH SPICE for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be,” he wrote. “But I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour.”

The former professional soccer player, 44, and his wife, had something else to celebrate this month — their daughter’s birthday!

“Happy Birthday to the little girl with the biggest heart,” the singer captioned a mother-daughter Instagram photo on Wednesday, July 10. “Kisses from mummy, daddy and your big brothers.”

She and the retired athlete, who tied the knot in 1999, also share kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14.

