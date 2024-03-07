Victoria Monet won’t be bringing her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, to another red carpet event anytime soon.

“The last carpet was a disaster, so I think we’re gonna give it a couple years,” Monet, 34, told Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 6.

Hazel’s last red carpet appearance was at the Grammy Awards last month. She looked less than thrilled while posing for photos with her mom and dad John Gaines, who is Monet’s boyfriend. Dressed in a bronze dress that matched Monet’s corseted gown, Hazel was photographed holding on to her dad and turning a pouty face away from the cameras.

Gaines, 33, shared some insight into Hazel’s mood at the awards show via Instagram.

“This was @itshazelmonet last smile before she fell asleep on the way to the red carpet lol,” he captioned a family photo.

Although Hazel didn’t seem to enjoy her experience at the awards show, she made history as the youngest Grammy nominee ever. She was nominated alongside Monet for Best Traditional R&B performance for the track “Hollywood,” which features her laughter.

Monet and Gaines celebrated their little one’s accomplishment with an adorable theme party.

“My babygirl is the Youngest Grammy Nominee ever?! Of course we had to throw a toddler formal Gala to celebrate the historical accomplishment 🏆 haha y’all it was the cutest thing everrr 🥹,” Monet wrote via Instagram in February alongside a video of Hazel and her peers dressed to the nines at the event.

“I know this is a lot for a 2-year-old, but so is being nominated for a Grammy,” Monet said in the clip.

While Hazel didn’t take home the Grammy, Monet won three other awards: Best New Artist, Best R&B Album for JAGUAR II and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for JAGUAR II.

“This award was a 15-year pursuit,” Monet said during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. “I moved to LA in 2009 and I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil. It can be looked at as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen for so long. I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground.”

In addition to celebrating her Grammy wins, Monet celebrated another milestone last month: Hazel’s 3rd birthday.

“And just like that, she’s 3! 💕 🍰 🍦🥹 HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most special source of light! Our brilliant, silly, strong minded, bilingual, creative, caring and ultra cute threenager,” the musician wrote via Instagram alongside several snaps of Hazel with some birthday cake. “Every hug, we wait for you to let go first and every time you ask ‘Are you happy?’ The answer is always yes with you! God did his big one! We know you are destined for greatness in a million ways. Just keep being you! We love you SOOO much!!! Let’s make this year one you’ll remember 🤎💕.”